Ukraine Opens Investigation Into Navalny Ally Volkov Over Allegations of ‘Justifying’ Russian Invasion

Ukrainian state prosecutors have confirmed they are investigating Russian anti-corruption campaigner Leonid Volkov, the former aide of the late opposition activist Alexei Navalny, following allegations that he “justified” the invasion of Ukraine, Deutsche Welle reported Friday.

“We would like to emphasize that... at this stage, no criminal charges have been formally pressed,” DW’s Russian-language service quoted Ukraine’s General Prosecutor’s Office as saying.

Prosecutors said they received two requests to investigate Volkov over critical comments he made about Ukrainian officials and the staged death of a Russian far-right paramilitary fighter serving alongside the Ukrainian armed forces. One of the requests was sent by a Ukrainian lawmaker.

Ukrainian security services are investigating the exiled anti-Kremlin activist. The Kyiv City Prosecutor’s Office is overseeing the criminal investigation.

Volkov has come under fire in recent days following the leak of private messages where he accused Russian Volunteer Corps founder and leader Denis Kapustin of holding neo-Nazi views and being a “gift to Kremlin propaganda.” He also called Ukraine’s former spy chief Kyrylo Budanov “a disgusting provincial political technologist.”