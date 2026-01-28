Ukraine War Veteran Kills Woman After Taking Her Hostage in Irkutsk, Local Charity Says

A Ukraine war veteran killed a woman in the Siberian city of Irkutsk after taking her hostage, the head of a local women’s shelter where the incident took place said early Wednesday.

Alexander Sobolev, who manages a non-profit called Obereg, said the war veteran’s wife and seven-year-old son were residents of a women’s shelter his organization runs. According to him, the veteran, whom he did not identify by name, took another woman staying at the shelter hostage for around five hours before killing her with a knife.

Local law enforcement authorities have not commented on the incident.

Sobolev said that dozens of police officers and emergency responders went to the scene of the hostage taking to try to negotiate the release of the woman. He accused the authorities of making several mistakes in their handling of the situation and called for an investigation.