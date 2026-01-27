Kyrgyzstan Sues Russia at Eurasian Court Over Migrant Families’ Health Insurance

Kyrgyzstan has filed a lawsuit against Russia at the court of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) accusing Moscow of violating union rules by refusing to issue mandatory health insurance policies to family members of Kyrgyz labor migrants, a Kyrgyz official said.
Azamat Mukanov, head of Kyrgyzstan’s Mandatory Health Insurance Fund, told a parliamentary committee that Russia was breaching Articles 96 and 97 of the EAEU’s social security agreement by denying coverage to migrants’ families.
“Kyrgyzstan has submitted a claim to the EAEU court. The case is under consideration, and a decision is expected within two weeks,” Mukanov was quoted as saying by local news agency 24.kg.
The lawsuit seeks to secure the right of family members of Kyrgyz citizens working in Russia to receive free mandatory medical insurance as provided for under EAEU agreements.
Under the bloc’s rules, migrant workers from member states and their families are entitled to social protection on the same terms as citizens of the host country.
The case will be heard at the EAEU Court in Minsk, which is responsible for ensuring uniform interpretation of union law.
The court is made up of two judges from each of the five EAEU member states: Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Russia.
The dispute comes amid a broader tightening of Russia’s policies toward migrants.
In November 2025, State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said foreign nationals would become eligible for free medical care only after five years of legal employment in the country.
In December, Russian authorities also began a pilot program to collect biometric data from migrants at border crossings.
Russia hosts millions of migrant workers from Central Asia, with remittances forming a key pillar of Kyrgyzstan’s economy.
Read this story in Russian at The Moscow Times' Russian service.
