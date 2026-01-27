Kyrgyzstan Sues Russia at Eurasian Court Over Migrant Families’ Health Insurance

Kyrgyzstan has filed a lawsuit against Russia at the court of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) accusing Moscow of violating union rules by refusing to issue mandatory health insurance policies to family members of Kyrgyz labor migrants, a Kyrgyz official said.

Azamat Mukanov, head of Kyrgyzstan’s Mandatory Health Insurance Fund, told a parliamentary committee that Russia was breaching Articles 96 and 97 of the EAEU’s social security agreement by denying coverage to migrants’ families.

“Kyrgyzstan has submitted a claim to the EAEU court. The case is under consideration, and a decision is expected within two weeks,” Mukanov was quoted as saying by local news agency 24.kg.

The lawsuit seeks to secure the right of family members of Kyrgyz citizens working in Russia to receive free mandatory medical insurance as provided for under EAEU agreements.