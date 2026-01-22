Russia Boosts Work Permits for Indian and Bangladeshi Workers in 2025

Russia ramped up its issuance of work permits to foreign nationals in 2025, especially for citizens of India and Bangladesh, official data showed, as employers sought to offset acute labor shortages caused by the war in Ukraine.

Russian authorities issued 56,500 work permits to Indian citizens last year, up from 36,200 in 2024, according to Interior Ministry statistics cited by the exiled media outlet Vyorstka.

Permits granted to workers from Bangladesh more than tripled to 9,300 from 2,800 a year earlier.

Both figures were the highest since at least 2017.

Work permits issued to citizens of several other countries also rose sharply.

The number granted to Turkmen nationals increased more than 2.5 times to 25,000, while permits for Uzbek citizens rose fivefold to 2,300 and permits issued to Tajik citizens nearly tripled to 263.

China remained the largest single source of foreign labor, with permits issued to Chinese citizens rising by about 50% to 92,000.