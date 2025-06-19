A board member of Russia's leading business lobby on Thursday called on the country to open vocational training centers in allied countries like India to address its worsening labor shortage.

Andrei Komarov, a board member of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs, proposed training foreign workers specifically for the Russian job market at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

Komarov called India a “natural partner” for the initiative, citing its experience in workforce training and friendly political ties with Moscow.

“India already trains specialists for other countries, and it’s absolutely friendly toward us,” Komarov, who was placed under United States sanctions in 2024, said.

Education Minister Sergei Kravtsov voiced support for the proposal. He claimed that countries across the former Soviet Union, as well as in Africa and Latin America, had expressed strong interest in Russia’s vocational education system and its Professionalism federal project.