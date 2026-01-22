Kursk Region Governor Hospitalized After Car Accident

Kursk region Governor Alexander Khinshtein said Thursday that he was hospitalized after getting into a car accident earlier in the day.
Khinshtein said he had been on his way to meet with residents of the region’s Konyshevsky district, located not far from the Ukrainian border, when his vehicle skidded off the road due to poor weather conditions.
“I’m currently at the hospital. Thank God nothing serious happened. Nobody else was injured, and no other cars were involved in the accident,” the governor wrote in a post on Telegram.
The post did not include details about his injuries. Khinshtein said he would keep the public updated on his condition and urged motorists to exercise caution when driving along roadways.
Khinshtein, 51, was elected as governor of the Kursk region in September 2025. Months earlier, President Vladimir Putin tapped him to serve as acting governor after his predecessor resigned amid a surprise Ukrainian incursion in August 2024.
Russian and North Korean forces drove out Ukrainian troops from the Kursk region last spring, but it still faces regular drone and missile attacks from across the border.
