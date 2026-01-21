Witkoff and Kushner to Meet With Putin on Thursday for Ukraine Talks

President Vladimir Putin will meet U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff for talks on Thursday, the Kremlin confirmed, coming just a day after the White House official met with the Kremlin leader’s economic envoy at Davos.

“Yes, indeed, there’s a meeting in the president's schedule for tomorrow,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the RBK news outlet on Wednesday.

Witkoff said earlier he planned to leave for Moscow from the World Economic Forum in Davos on Thursday night alongside Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law.

U.S. President Donald Trump has tasked both officials with negotiating an end to the war in Ukraine.

“Jared and I will leave Thursday night and arrive in Moscow late at night and then go over to the UAE afterwards for working groups,” Witkoff told Bloomberg TV in an interview.