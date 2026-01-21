Okko Streaming Service to Broadcast 2026 Winter Olympics

Online streaming platform Okko said Wednesday that it has acquired broadcasting rights for the 2026 Winter Olympics, after Russian state television lost access to Olympic feeds in 2022.

“For the first time in Russia, a streaming service will broadcast the Olympics in their entirety and on an exclusive basis,” Okko Sport said in a statement, which included a promotional poster bearing the caption “rooting for our own at the Olympics.”

The International Olympic Committee barred Russian and Belarusian state media from participating in the tender process for European media rights covering four Olympic Games from 2026 to 2032.

Last week, the IOC announced that it had awarded exclusive European broadcasting rights for the 2026-32 Games to the European Broadcasting Union and Warner Bros. Discovery.

Russia and Belarus were again excluded from the list of 49 European territories eligible to broadcast the Olympics.