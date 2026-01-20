Dual Russian-Irish Citizen Detained in Chelyabinsk for ‘Anti-Russian’ Messages on Phone, Reports Say

A Russian man who holds Irish citizenship has been held in pre-trial detention in the Ural Mountains city of Chelyabinsk on charges including “justifying” terrorism since August 2025, Irish media reported this week.

Dmitry Simbayev, who has lived and worked in County Galway in western Ireland for more than two decades, was traveling with his Russian passport to Chelyabinsk when local law enforcement authorities detained him on Aug. 14, his wife Daria Petrenko told The Irish Times.

Patrenko, a Ukrainian from the city of Kharkiv, said her husband was charged with “justifying” terrorism, calling for “extremist” activities and “vigilantism involving the use of violence.”

The civil rights group OVD-Info said the third “vigilantism” accusation may have been a misinterpretation of a different charge — failing to inform the Russian authorities of having obtained dual citizenship, which carries a maximum fine of 200,000 rubles ($2,570) and 4 years of community service.

Petrenko said Russian police searched her husband’s luggage and took his mobile phone when he arrived at the airport in Chelyabinsk. She said police told Simbaev they were detaining him because of “anti-Russian” content on his phone.

She believes the content relates to messages she sent him in 2024 in which she expressed anger at Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.