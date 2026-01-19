Kamchatka Struggles to Get Back on Its Feet a Week After Winter Storms Bury Peninsula

Road conditions in Kamchatka’s capital city of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky remain extremely hazardous after a series of powerful winter storms blasted the Far East peninsula last week with a potent mixture of snow, ice and wind, officials said Monday, as efforts continue to get the far-flung region back on its normal footing.

“The situation on the city’s roads is critical,” Kamchatka region Governor Vladimir Solodov said at an emergency meeting. “I’ve set a Jan. 21 deadline for all major roadways to be cleared, for the restoration of regular traffic.”

City officials announced a state of emergency in Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky on Thursday after two elderly men were killed by falling snow. The mayor blamed their deaths on property management companies, who he accused of failing to promptly remove snow.

Several low-pressure systems forming in the Sea of Okhotsk, located off the coast of northern Japan, swept across Kamchatka and other parts of Far East Russia last week, bringing strong winds and heavy snow.