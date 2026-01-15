Falling Snow Kills 2 in Kamchatka as Winter Storms Slam Far East

At least two people have been killed in the city of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky in Russia’s Far East after snow fell from rooftops and buried them alive, local officials said Thursday, as the Kamchatka Peninsula remains largely paralyzed by a series of powerful winter storms.

Since Monday, several low-pressure systems forming in the Sea of Okhotsk have swept across Kamchatka and other parts of Far East Russia, bringing strong winds and record snowfall.

Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky Mayor Yevgeny Belyayev declared a citywide state of emergency shortly after the first death was reported on Thursday, a move intended to unlock additional resources for emergency snow removal.

Belyayev blamed property management companies for failing to clear rooftops promptly and accused them of waiting for the snowstorm to pass.

The regional branch of Russia’s Investigative Committee said it launched a criminal investigation into safety violations resulting in death after a 60-year-old man was killed by snow that fell from the roof of a two-story apartment building.