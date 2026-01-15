Ukrainian Prosecutors Charge Navalny Ally Volkov With ‘Justifying’ Russian Invasion – Reports

Ukrainian state prosecutors have charged Russian anti-corruption campaigner Leonid Volkov, the exiled former aide of the late opposition activist Alexei Navalny, with “justifying” the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, according to media reports published on Thursday.

Volkov has come under fire in recent days following the leak of private messages in which he celebrated the staged death of a Russian far-right paramilitary fighter serving alongside the Ukrainian armed forces.

In those messages, Volkov accused Russian Volunteer Corps founder and leader Denis Kapustin of holding neo-Nazi views and being a “gift to Kremlin propaganda.” He also called Ukraine’s former spy chief Kyrylo Budanov “a disgusting provincial political technologist.”

Authorities in Lithuania, where Volkov has lived since 2019, said they are considering revoking the anti-Kremlin activist’s residence permit, claiming he might now pose a national security threat.

Volkov has since expressed regret over his “emotional and harsh” comments in the leaked messages, but he refused to back down from the underlying points in his criticism of Kapustin, who is known for his ties to far-right extremist circles and for founding a clothing brand that used Nazi symbolism.

“I dislike neo-Nazis and believe it is wrong to support or cooperate with them,” Volkov said in comments to Lithuanian media. “Fighting evil with evil is not the best idea.”