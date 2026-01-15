Russia Orders Expulsion of British Diplomat Accused of Espionage

Russia’s FSB security service on Thursday accused an employee of the British Embassy in Moscow of being an undercover spy and ordered him to leave the country within two weeks.

According to the FSB, the employee, identified as 45-year-old Gareth Samuel Davies, was sent to Russia under the diplomatic cover of second secretary of the administrative section at the British Embassy in Moscow.

Since 2024, Russia has expelled at least nine British diplomats accused of espionage. The British government has dismissed the allegations against its diplomatic staff in each instance and vowed to “respond appropriately.”

There was no immediate response from British authorities to the latest expulsion of one of its diplomats. The Moscow Times contacted the British Embassy in Moscow for comment.