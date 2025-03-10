Russia Expels 2 British Diplomats, Accuses Them of Espionage

Russian authorities said Monday that they were expelling two British diplomats on suspicion of espionage, marking the latest incident in a string of expulsions that intensified late last year.

The Federal Security Service (FSB) said it uncovered an “undeclared British intelligence presence” within the British Embassy in Moscow and accused the diplomats — identified as the embassy’s second secretary and the husband of the first secretary — of providing false information to obtain entry into Russia.

Russia’s Foreign Ministry revoked their accreditations and ordered them to leave within two weeks, the FSB said in a statement. It added that an embassy representative had been summoned over the allegations.

Later on Monday, the British Embassy in Moscow dismissed the claims.

“The accusations made today by the Russian authorities against our staff and their dependent are entirely baseless,” the embassy said in a statement sent to The Moscow Times. “We will respond appropriately.”