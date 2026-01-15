Putin Says Russia Is ‘Ready to Restore’ Relations With Europe

Russia is ready to restore diplomatic relations with Europe to pre-war levels, President Vladimir Putin said Thursday, as ties remain at an all-time low following the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Speaking at a Kremlin ceremony for newly arrived foreign ambassadors, Putin lamented that official and business contacts between Russia and European countries had sharply declined. Engagement on key foreign policy issues was also “frozen,” he said.

“One would like to believe that, over time, the situation will nonetheless change, and our states will return to normal, constructive dialogue,” Putin said, emphasizing that “respect for national interests and consideration of legitimate security concerns” were his preconditions for a return to amicable relations.

“Russia was and remains committed to precisely these approaches and is ready to restore the level of relations we require,” the president added. “Our relations have deep historical roots, full of examples of mutually beneficial partnership and mutually enriching cultural cooperation.”