Putin Bears 'Criminal' Blame for Navalny's Death, EU Lawmakers Say

The European Parliament said Thursday that Russian President Vladimir Putin bore "criminal and political responsibility" for the death of opposition activist Alexei Navalny and should be held to account.

Navalny, one of Putin's most vocal critics, died in prison on Feb. 16 in unclear circumstances but EU leaders have blamed the Russian leader.

"The Russian government and Vladimir Putin personally bear criminal and political responsibility for the death of their most prominent opponent, Alexei Navalny," the EU parliament said in a resolution passed with 506 votes in the 705-seat assembly.

Only nine lawmakers voted against the resolution.