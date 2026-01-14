Support The Moscow Times!
Russian Military Blames Ukraine for Drone Attack on Greek-Owned Oil Tanker in Black Sea

By AFP
The Greek-owned oil tanker Matilda. Frank Behrends / shipspotting.com

Russia’s Defense Ministry on Wednesday accused Ukraine of launching drones that struck a Greek-owned oil tanker off the Black Sea coast a day earlier, the latest in a string of maritime attacks in the region.

On Tuesday, Greek authorities said drones hit two Greek-owned oil tankers, the Matilda and the Delta Harmony, one of which was due to load Kazakh oil near Russia’s coast.

In a statement, Russia’s Defense Ministry said the tanker Matilda, sailing under the Maltese flag, was attacked by two Ukrainian drones around 100 kilometers (62 miles) off the coast near Anapa in the southern Krasnodar region.

The ministry made no mention of the Delta Harmony, and there was no immediate comment from Ukraine on the allegation.

Ukraine has increasingly targeted Russian energy infrastructure and logistical hubs with drone strikes over the past year, calling it justified retaliation for Russia’s full-scale invasion and ongoing occupation of Ukrainian territory.

Kazakhstan and Greece both condemned the attack in separate statements on Wednesday.

Kazakhstan’s Foreign Ministry said it was “seriously concerned” by strikes “against three tankers en route to the marine terminal of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium in the Black Sea.”

The increasing frequency of such incidents highlights the growing risks to the functioning of international energy infrastructure,” the ministry said.

Greece also condemned the strikes and said its foreign minister would raise the issue with European partners.

In recent weeks, Ukraine has accused Russia of attacking multiple cargo vessels off its southern coast in the Odesa region, while also claiming successful strikes on ships linked to Russia in the Black Sea.

