Russian Military Blames Ukraine for Drone Attack on Greek-Owned Oil Tanker in Black Sea

Russia’s Defense Ministry on Wednesday accused Ukraine of launching drones that struck a Greek-owned oil tanker off the Black Sea coast a day earlier, the latest in a string of maritime attacks in the region.

On Tuesday, Greek authorities said drones hit two Greek-owned oil tankers, the Matilda and the Delta Harmony, one of which was due to load Kazakh oil near Russia’s coast.

In a statement, Russia’s Defense Ministry said the tanker Matilda, sailing under the Maltese flag, was attacked by two Ukrainian drones around 100 kilometers (62 miles) off the coast near Anapa in the southern Krasnodar region.

The ministry made no mention of the Delta Harmony, and there was no immediate comment from Ukraine on the allegation.