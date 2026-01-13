Drone Hits Tanker Scheduled to Load Kazakh Oil at Russian Port

A drone crashed into a Kazakh-chartered oil tanker en route to a Russian Black Sea port earlier Tuesday, causing an explosion but no serious damage, Kazakhstan's state energy firm Kazmunaygas said.

Kazmunaygas did not say who was behind the attack.

Ukraine, which has waged a years-long campaign of strikes against Russia's energy sector in retaliation for Moscow's invasion, did not immediately comment.

The ship, named Matilda, was en route to load Kazakh oil at the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) terminal on Russia's southern Black Sea coast when the attack took place, Kazmunaygas said.

"There were no injuries among the crew. According to preliminary assessments, the vessel remains seaworthy, and there are no signs of serious structural damage," it added.