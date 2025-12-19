Putin Promises to Look Into Case of French Researcher Jailed in Russia

President Vladimir Putin said Friday that he would look into the case of French researcher Laurent Vinatier, jailed in Russia for failing to register as a “foreign agent” and facing 20 years on fresh espionage charges.
Vinatier, who works for a Swiss conflict mediation NGO, was jailed in June 2024 and is serving a three-year sentence, but faces fresh allegations of espionage.
“I don't know anything about this case. This is the first I've heard of it,” Putin said about Vinatier's case, which has been widely reported on by French and international media.
“But I promise you I'll definitely find out what it is. And if there's even the slightest chance of resolving this matter favorably, if Russian law allows it, we'll make every effort,” Putin said during his annual televised “Direct Line” call-in show.
Vinatier is one of several Westerners to have been arrested after Putin launched the full-scale war on Ukraine in February 2022.
Several U.S. citizens have been arrested and then released in prisoner exchanges brokered by both U.S. President Donald Trump and his predecessor Joe Biden.
Vinatier's family have rejected the accusations against him, saying he is a victim of the tensions between Moscow and Paris over Russia's war.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.