Russia But Not Putin Invited To French D-Day Anniversary – Organizers

Russia but not President Vladimir Putin will be invited to the French ceremony in June to mark 80 years since the World War II D-Day landings, organizers said Tuesday.

In February 2022, Putin sent troops to Ukraine, shredding ties with the West. And in 2023, the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for Putin on the war crime accusation of unlawfully deporting Ukrainian children.

In June, France marks the 80th anniversary of the 1944 Normandy landings. A host of world leaders are expected to attend, including U.S. President Joe Biden.

"In view of the circumstances, President Putin will not be invited to take part in the commemorations of the Normandy landings," the Liberation Mission organizing committee said, referring to Russia's "war of aggression" in Ukraine.

"Russia will however be invited... to honor the importance of the commitment and sacrifices of the Soviet peoples, as well as its contribution to the 1945 victory."

No other details were provided.