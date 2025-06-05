Putin's Alleged Daughter Works at Paris Galleries Exhibiting Anti-War Art – Reports

President Vladimir Putin’s alleged extramarital daughter has quietly assumed a role in the French art world, working with galleries that exhibit anti-war artists, including some from Ukraine, exiled journalist Nastya Rodionova reported Thursday.

Yelizaveta Krivonogikh’s presence in Paris was first reported by the Ukrainian media outlet TSN. The outlet found that she lives in the French capital with a second passport under the name Yelizaveta Olegovna Rudnova, despite her alleged father being sanctioned and wanted on war crimes charges in the West for the invasion of Ukraine.

The Paris-based L Association confirmed to Rodionova that a Yelizaveta Rudnova works as part of its management team. L Association’s galleries Albatros Studios and L Galerie are both known for showcasing contemporary artists with political and anti-war messages.

"It’s important to say that I believe in the presumption of innocence, and that children should not be held responsible for the crimes of their parents," Rodionova wrote.

"But, in the midst of a war, a conflict between someone from a family of beneficiaries of the regime and the victims of that regime is unacceptable. Did Liza understand this at 22, or does the responsibility lie with those around her?" she wrote.

Krivonogikh reportedly graduated in 2024 from the ICART school of arts and cultural management in Paris.

On a LinkedIn post for the ICART graduation exhibition in 2024, users left comments remarking that "Putin’s daughter" was among the graduates and noting her resemblance to the Russian president, Rodionova said.