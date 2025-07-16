Latvian Court Overturns License Revocation of Exiled Russian TV Channel Dozhd

A Latvian court has overturned the 2022 decision to revoke the broadcast license of the exiled Russian television channel Dozhd, two and a half years after authorities in the Baltic country branded the outlet a threat to national security.
Dozhd, known in English as TV Rain, was among several Russian media outlets that relocated abroad after the Kremlin imposed wartime censorship laws amid the full-scale invasion of Ukraine. It briefly operated out of Riga.
Latvia’s National Electronic Mass Media Council (NEPLP) stripped Dozhd of its license in December 2022, accusing it of depicting annexed Crimea as part of Russia and airing content that allegedly supported Russian troops. Dozhd denied the claims and relocated to the Netherlands, where it secured a Dutch broadcasting license in January 2023.
NEPLP chairman Ivars Āboliņš announced the administrative court ruling Tuesday on X and vowed to appeal, writing that Dozhd “will not return to Latvia.”
Dozhd editor-in-chief Tikhon Dzyadko welcomed the court’s decision and expressed hope the ruling would pave the way for the channel’s return to cable networks in Latvia and other Baltic countries.
“Justice was restored two and a half years later,” Dzyadko wrote on Telegram.
Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia have been among the Kremlin’s loudest critics since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine in 2022.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.