Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russian Journalist Jailed 17.5 Years for 'Financing Terrorism'

Abdulmumin Gadzhiev. Daria Kornilova / zona.media

A Russian court on Tuesday sentenced independent journalist Abdulmumin Gadzhiev to 17.5 years in prison on charges of participating in and financing a terrorist organization, Mediazona reported Tuesday. 

The former editor of Chernovik, a leading independent news outlet in the North Caucasus republic of Dagestan, was arrested in June 2019 and has since remained in pre-trial detention. 

Russian authorities accused Gadzhiev of helping to raise funds for the militant Islamic group ISIS on the orders of the Islamic preacher Abu Umar Sasitlinsky and disguising his activities as charitable work. 

Prosecutors also claimed that the journalist's reporting contained evidence of his involvement in terrorist activities. However, independent experts were unable to find any traces of criminal activity in Gadzhiev's work.

Gadzhiev faced trial together with his alleged accomplices, lawyer Abubakar Rizvanov and businessman Kemal Tambiev, who were sentenced to 18 and 17.5 years in prison respectively. 

Chernovik’s editorial board and other independent journalists believe the charges against Gadzhiev are retaliation for his professional activities and have repeatedly likened his case to that of Russian investigative journalist Ivan Golunov, who was arrested on fabricated drug charges in 2019 but released a few days later following a widespread public outcry. 

Gardzhiev has denied all charges, calling the case against him "fake from start to finish" in court last week.

Read more about: Dagestan , Journalism

Read more

Media attacked

Russian Nobel Laureate and Journalist Dmitry Muratov Assaulted on Train

The Novaya Gazeta editor-in-chief was sprayed with paint by an unknown assailant, who shouted, "Muratov, that's for our boys."
SECRET LOCATION

Russian Police Detain, Return Dagestani Women Fleeing Abuse

Rights groups say two women are in danger after authorities took them from a women’s refuge center and returned them to their families.
'Neutralized' threat

Russia Says 2 Militants Killed in Anti-Terror Raid

The militants were killed when they opened fire after being told to surrender, Russian counter-terror forces said.
Dagestan

Girls Under the Knife: Is Russia Ready to Tackle FGM?

The stories these women tell send shivers down the spine. They were only children when their mothers took them to see the older women. These women cut...