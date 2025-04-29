Putin and Lukashenko Arrive in Volgograd for WWII Commemorations

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko arrived in the southern Russian city of Volgograd on Tuesday for World War II commemorations.

The two heads of state are expected to address a Russian-Belarusian parliamentary forum on the legacy of the war and meet separately to discuss their countries’ strategic partnership.

Russia and Belarus signed a “Union State” deal in 1999 to ensure the cross-border flow of labor, capital and goods. Also, Belarus allowed Russian troops to use its territory as a staging ground for the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

The two allies have since expanded to military cooperation, with a mutual defense pact signed in December 2024 that formalizes Belarus’ alliance with nuclear-armed Russia as a deterrent against foreign aggression.