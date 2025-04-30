Putin Renames Volgograd Airport ‘Stalingrad’ to Honor WWII Battle

President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday signed a decree renaming Volgograd’s airport to Stalingrad International Airport in tribute to the city’s role in the bloodiest battle of World War II.

Volgograd, named Stalingrad in 1925 after Soviet dictator Josef Stalin, was the site of the pivotal 1942-43 battle in which Soviet troops repelled the invading German army. The city was renamed Volgograd in 1961 as part of the U.S.S.R.’s de-Stalinization campaign.

Putin’s decree, issued after his visit to Volgograd on Tuesday, states the renaming applies only to the airport and “does not entail a change to the name of the city itself.”

The symbolic move comes after years of public resistance to proposals by some officials to permanently restore the city’s Soviet-era name.

Volgograd region Governor Andrei Bocharov said the idea to rename the airport came from a group of Ukraine war veterans who called for the return of a “real, proud, masculine and heroic” name. “Their word is my law,” Putin told Bocharov during the visit.

Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin later signed an order formalizing the airport’s renaming.