Putin Hails Soviet Army’s Role in Auschwitz Liberation on 80th Anniversary

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday praised Soviet soldiers for ending the “total evil” of Auschwitz, 80 years after the Red Army liberated the Nazi death camp.

Auschwitz, the largest Nazi extermination camp, has become a symbol of the Holocaust, during which Nazi Germany murdered 6 million European Jews. One million Jews perished at Auschwitz between 1940 and 1945, along with more than 100,000 non-Jewish victims.

Soviet troops found 7,000 survivors when they arrived on Jan. 27, 1945. The UN recognizes Auschwitz’s liberation as Holocaust Remembrance Day.

“We will always remember that it was the Soviet soldier who crushed this terrible, total evil and won the victory [of World War II], the greatness of which will forever remain in world history,” Putin said in a statement released by the Kremlin.

This year’s commemoration event in Poland excluded Russia, which has been barred from participating since it launched the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.