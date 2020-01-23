Putin to Revive Russia’s ‘Great Wall’

A local archeologist had urged Putin to spearhead reconstruction of the Belgorod fortified line, which was built in the 17th century to protect Russia from southern invaders.

President Vladimir Putin has hinted that he could help reconstruct Russia's version of the Great Wall of China during a stopover in the country’s central Lipetsk region, the Znak.com news website reported Wednesday.

The 16th-century Belgorod fortress was the main fortress along the 800-kilometer defensive line.

Parts of the 800-kilometer line’s ramparts, redoubts and ditches have been preserved, the archeologist, Alexander Bessudnov, was quoted as saying.

“Of course this [reconstruction] is in the president’s powers. I know you support archeology and you support tourism,” Znak.com quoted Bessudnov as saying.

“This would be a great tourist route,” the Lipetsk archeology organization leader added.

Putin said he’ll forward the request to state tourism agencies.

“I’ll ask the relevant agencies that deal with domestic tourism before I gather the governors; let's go through them and see what can be done,” Putin said, as quoted by Znak.com.