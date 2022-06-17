Russia Launches Tourist Route to Putin's Vacation Spots

Russian tourism authorities have developed a new tourist route that will take travelers to some of President Vladimir Putin’s holiday destinations as the country’s invasion of Ukraine has limited Russians' international travel options.

The Russian president is known for taking well-publicized vacations in the Siberian taiga, where he is photographed performing various outdoor exploits in an effort to bolster his image of rugged masculinity.

The “Siberian Holidays” route developed by the Federal Tourism Agency (Rostourism) stretches across more than 1,200 kilometers in the Krasnoyarsk region and republics of Khakasia and Tuva, agency head Zarina Doguzova said at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

The first tourists will embark on the eight-day route by car in July, she said.