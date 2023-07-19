Volgograd Approves 10th Day for Stalingrad Name Change

Municipal deputies in the Russian city of Volgograd voted Wednesday to temporarily rename their city to Stalingrad for a total of 10 days out of the year.

Volgograd had carried the name Stalingrad in honor of Soviet dictator Josef Stalin starting in 1925. The site of the Battle of Stalingrad, where the Soviet army beat back Nazi soldiers on Feb. 2, 1943, its name was changed to Volgograd in 1961 as part of de-Stalinization efforts.

On Wednesday, the Volgograd City Duma approved Sept. 3 as the 10th day in the calendar year when the city reverts to the Soviet-era name.