Volgograd Residents Oppose Renaming City to Stalingrad – Russian State Poll

Two-thirds of residents in the Russian city of Volgograd oppose renaming their city to Stalingrad, according to state polling released ahead of the 80th anniversary of a key World War II battle there.

Volgograd had carried the name Stalingrad in honor of Soviet dictator Josef Stalin starting in 1925. The site of the Battle of Stalingrad, where the Soviet army beat back Nazi soldiers on Feb. 2, 1943, its name was changed to Volgograd in 1961 as part of the de-Stalinization process.

Today, 26% of Volgograd's population of nearly 1 million back the idea of reverting to Stalingrad, according to state pollster VTsIOM.

Respondents who back the name change argued that Stalingrad holds historical value (14% of all respondents) and carries the memory of what Russians call the Great Patriotic War (12%).

Three-quarters of those who supported the return to Stalingrad were unable to provide reasons behind their thinking.