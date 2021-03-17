Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia Bans Insults Against WWII Veterans

By AFP
Russia had 49,300 living World War II veterans in 2020. Yuri Smityuk/TASS

Russian lawmakers on Wednesday passed a bill that bans insults against World War II veterans, with offenders facing possible sentences of up to five years in jail. 

The move came after a judge last month ruled that jailed opposition politician Alexei Navalny was guilty of defaming a World War II veteran who was among a group of Russians President Vladimir Putin's top domestic critic called "traitors" for appearing in a pro-Kremlin video. 

On Wednesday, the lower house State Duma announced that it had increased penalties for justifying Nazism and introduced punishment for "public dissemination of knowingly false information" about World War II veterans. 

"It is unacceptable to insult those who defended the Motherland," Vyacheslav Volodin, State Duma speaker, said in a statement.

"It is our duty to protect the memory of our grandfathers and great grandfathers, thanks to whom we are alive today."

The Soviet victory against Nazi Germany in World War II is a revered national holiday in Russia.

Kremlin critics have accused Putin of exploiting the country's victory in the war to boost his personal power.

The State Duma said that insulting World War II veterans would now be "equated with the rehabilitation of Nazism."

It said the crime would be punishable by up to 3 million rubles — up from 300,000 rubles — or three years in prison.

Publicly humiliating the dignity or honor of veterans and desecrating symbols or showing "obvious disrespect" to the days of Russia's military glory will be punishable by up to 5 million rubles or five years behind bars.

Justifying Nazism, which was previously banned for officials and the media, will now also be banned for anyone online, carrying a punishment of up to five years in jail.

In steps that are considered formalities, the legislation now needs to be approved by the upper house Federation Council before Putin signs it into law.

Read more about: WW2 , State Duma

Read more

CHOOSE YOUR WORDS

State Duma Considers Making Insulting Veterans a Crime

The move comes on the heels of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny’s conviction on defamation charges for calling a veteran a "traitor."
not a grill

North Caucasus Man Detained for Barbecue at WWII Eternal Flame

“No need for coal,” the man can be heard saying in video footage.
revising history

Russian City Removes Plaques Memorializing Polish POWs Massacred By Stalin

Poland responded to the removal by accusing Russia of “following in the footsteps ... of Soviet Stalinist totalitarianism.”
Soviet Union

How Russian Kids Are Taught World War II

Russian students play a central role in celebrating Victory Day: merchandise like toy guns and Red Army costumes are aimed at making patriots of children...

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.