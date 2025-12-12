Russia Says 7 Injured in Ukrainian Drone Strike

Debris from a Ukrainian drone struck an apartment block northwest of Moscow, injuring seven people as it set off a fire, Russian authorities said Friday.
The nighttime attack on Tver, some 180 kilometres (110 miles) from the Russian capital, came amid a heightened drone campaign by Ukraine as peace efforts drag on.
Interim regional governor Vitaly Korolyov said on Telegram that six adults and a child were injured and about 20 people had to be evacuated from the apartment block in the city of more than 400,000 people.
“In Tver, we are battling the consequences of the fall of debris from a drone on a residential building,” he said.
The state-run TASS news agency said the drone debris set off a fire in one apartment, and that the windows of several others were smashed.
Ukraine, which has been fighting off near-daily shelling since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022, has launched drone strikes that it says target Russian military and energy infrastructure.
Russia said Thursday that it shot down more than 300 Ukrainian drones, in one of the biggest Ukrainian attacks of the conflict. Hundreds of flights in and out of Moscow were cancelled or redirected.
