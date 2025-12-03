Russian Cosmonaut Removed From SpaceX Mission After Alleged Security Breach

A Russian cosmonaut has been removed from an upcoming SpaceX mission to the International Space Station after reportedly mishandling sensitive technical materials during training in the United States.

The investigative outlet The Insider reported that Oleg Artemyev, a veteran cosmonaut, allegedly photographed and removed restricted documents at SpaceX’s training facility in Hawthorne, California.

Space industry analyst Georgy Trishkin told The Insider that an interagency investigation was launched in response to the incident.

A popular space industry Telegram channel, Yura Prosti, separately claimed that Artemyev had been taken off the mission last week after photographing SpaceX engines and other materials controlled under U.S. export laws.

“It’s hard to imagine an experienced cosmonaut making such a serious mistake unintentionally,” Trishkin told The Insider.