Putin Hails Installation of First Reactor at Egypt’s Russian-Built Nuclear Plant

President Vladimir Putin and Egyptian leader Abdel Fattah el-Sisi on Wednesday marked the installation of the first reactor at Egypt’s inaugural nuclear power plant, one of the largest joint projects between the two countries in decades.

The leaders joined the ceremony by videoconference, with Putin calling the installation a “successful” step in building the El Dabaa plant, located around 300 kilometers (187 miles) northwest of Cairo.

“We’re entering a key stage in the technological outfitting of the station, and it will be able to start producing electricity in the near future,” Putin said in televised remarks.

El-Sisi said the project would help bolster Egypt’s energy security.