Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Putin Hails Installation of First Reactor at Egypt’s Russian-Built Nuclear Plant

Construction of the El Dabaa nuclear power plant. Rosatom

President Vladimir Putin and Egyptian leader Abdel Fattah el-Sisi on Wednesday marked the installation of the first reactor at Egypt’s inaugural nuclear power plant, one of the largest joint projects between the two countries in decades.

The leaders joined the ceremony by videoconference, with Putin calling the installation a “successful” step in building the El Dabaa plant, located around 300 kilometers (187 miles) northwest of Cairo.

“We’re entering a key stage in the technological outfitting of the station, and it will be able to start producing electricity in the near future,” Putin said in televised remarks.

El-Sisi said the project would help bolster Egypt’s energy security.

Launched under a 2015 intergovernmental agreement, El Dabaa is being built with the help of Russia’s state nuclear company Rosatom. The plant is expected to eventually include four reactors with a combined capacity of 4.8 gigawatts — enough to meet roughly 10% of Egypt’s electricity demand.

Rosatom is supplying reactor fuel, technical support and training. Putin said 55% of the construction and subcontracting work has been taken on by Egyptian firms, creating jobs and laying groundwork for a domestic nuclear sector.

More than 100 Egyptian students are currently enrolled in specialized training programs, the Russian president added.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov said earlier that there were “strong grounds” to expect the plant to start generating electricity soon.

Once fully operational, El Dabaa is expected to produce up to 37 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity annually.

Read more about: Egypt , Nuclear power , Putin , Rosatom

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysis and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday. Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

Iran and Russia Sign $25B Deal to Build 4 Nuclear Plants

It comes as snapback sanctions triggered by the European parties to a 2015 nuclear deal with Iran are set to return by the end of Saturday.
2 Min read

Iran Seeks To Expand Nuclear Power Cooperation With Russia’s Rosatom

Both countries are seeking to strengthen their bilateral energy cooperation amid Western sanctions.
2 Min read

Putin Speaks to Netanyahu Over Conflict with Hamas – Kremlin

Following calls with several Middle East leaders, Putin said there was a risk the conflict could become a "regional war."
1 Min read

Kremlin Says It Has Received No New Peace Proposal From U.S.

Spokesman Dmitry Peskov declined to say whether Moscow would support provisions found in the 28-point plan that Russian and U.S. officials drafted.
2 Min read