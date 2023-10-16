Support The Moscow Times!
Putin Speaks to Netanyahu Over Conflict with Hamas – Kremlin

By AFP
Updated:
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday called Israeli President Benjamin Netanyahu for the first time since the deadly Hamas attack, and briefed him on several talks with leaders from the region and the Palestinian Authority.

"The Israeli side was in particular informed of the essential points of telephone correspondences that took place today with the leaders of Palestine, Egypt, Iran and Syria," the Kremlin said in a statement.

According to Moscow, the discussion focused on "the crisis situation resulting from the brutal escalation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict."

Putin expressed "his sincere condolences to the families and friends of the deceased Israelis," the Kremlin said.

He also told the Israeli president of the steps Russia has taken to "promote the normalization of the situation, prevent a further escalation of violence and prevent a humanitarian catastrophe in the Gaza Strip."

Putin spoke in telephone calls with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and Palestinian leader Mahmud Abbas.

The Russian leader also told Netanyahu that Russia had a "fundamental desire to continue its targeted action aimed at ending" the conflict and finding "a peaceful settlement through political and diplomatic means," according to the government's statement.

Moscow has traditionally maintained good relations with both Israeli and Palestinian authorities, as well as several regional players such as Syria, Egypt and Iran.

