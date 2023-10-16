Putin Speaks to Netanyahu Over Conflict with Hamas – Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday called Israeli President Benjamin Netanyahu for the first time since the deadly Hamas attack, and briefed him on several talks with leaders from the region and the Palestinian Authority.

"The Israeli side was in particular informed of the essential points of telephone correspondences that took place today with the leaders of Palestine, Egypt, Iran and Syria," the Kremlin said in a statement.

According to Moscow, the discussion focused on "the crisis situation resulting from the brutal escalation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict."

Putin expressed "his sincere condolences to the families and friends of the deceased Israelis," the Kremlin said.