Iran Seeks To Expand Nuclear Power Cooperation With Russia’s Rosatom

Iran has expressed interest in building a new nuclear power plant (NPP) in cooperation with Russia's state nuclear corporation Rosatom, the company's CEO Alexei Likhachev told Russian state media.
The matter was discussed during an Iranian presidential visit to Moscow on Jan. 17 to sign the long-awaited comprehensive strategic partnership deal. The agreement, an updated version of an earlier agreement signed in 2001, has 47 articles and covers all areas of bilateral cooperation, although specific details have not been disclosed.
"During this visit, the Iranian side proposed expanding cooperation... to select another site to build several large-capacity [nuclear] power units,” Likhachev said.
“It's a good initiative. We need to clarify the technological aspects of the project and, of course, discuss the financial scheme... But we can see from the Iranian side's attitude that they are ready to begin this work immediately," he noted.
He added that Iranian partners had also expressed interest in expanding small NPP projects, though this would require additional intergovernmental agreements.
The announcement comes as both countries seek to strengthen their bilateral energy cooperation amid Western sanctions.
President Vladimir Putin said that the new agreement between Russia and Iran sets ambitious goals, calling it "a breakthrough document" for the stable development of the two countries and the entire region.
"This is precisely the meaning of the signed interstate agreement on comprehensive strategic partnership. It sets ambitious goals and outlines guidelines for deepening bilateral cooperation in the long term,” he said.
The comments from Russia come as the country is constructing over 10 nuclear power units on foreign soil to help capitalize on burgeoning energy demands driven by artificial intelligence and developing markets, a senior Kremlin envoy revealed in December.
Boris Titov, President Vladimir Putin’s special representative for international co-operation in sustainability, highlighted Russia’s ambitions in an interview with the Financial Times. “We are building more than 10 different units around the world,” Titov said. “We need a lot of energy. We will not be able to provide this energy without using ... nuclear. We know that it’s safe ... it’s not emitting [greenhouse gas emissions], so it is very clean.”
This article was originally published by bne IntelliNews.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.