Iran Seeks To Expand Nuclear Power Cooperation With Russia’s Rosatom

Iran has expressed interest in building a new nuclear power plant (NPP) in cooperation with Russia's state nuclear corporation Rosatom, the company's CEO Alexei Likhachev told Russian state media.

The matter was discussed during an Iranian presidential visit to Moscow on Jan. 17 to sign the long-awaited comprehensive strategic partnership deal. The agreement, an updated version of an earlier agreement signed in 2001, has 47 articles and covers all areas of bilateral cooperation, although specific details have not been disclosed.

"During this visit, the Iranian side proposed expanding cooperation... to select another site to build several large-capacity [nuclear] power units,” Likhachev said.

“It's a good initiative. We need to clarify the technological aspects of the project and, of course, discuss the financial scheme... But we can see from the Iranian side's attitude that they are ready to begin this work immediately," he noted.