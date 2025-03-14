Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia and China Urge Lifting Sanctions From Iran After Nuclear Talks in Beijing

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi, China’s Deputy Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu and Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov. t.me/MID_Russia

Russia and China called for lifting sanctions from Iran and reiterated support for Tehran’s claim that its nuclear program is meant for peaceful uses, the three countries said in a joint statement following high-level talks in Beijing on Friday.

China’s Deputy Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu met with Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi and Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov amid tensions over Iran’s uranium enrichment.

The UN’s nuclear watchdog recently reported that Iran had significantly increased its stockpile of uranium enriched to 60% purity, just below the 90% needed for a nuclear weapon.

“The three countries… stressed the need to fully respect Iran’s right to peaceful uses of nuclear energy,” the joint statement read, while also condemning “unlawful unilateral sanctions.”

Iran’s ambassador to China later called the meeting a “complete success” and said the countries had agreed to “cooperate in confronting” U.S. sanctions.

The talks came days after Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian rejected what he described as U.S. President Donald Trump’s “orders” to negotiate a new nuclear deal or face military action.

Since returning to office in January, Trump has revived his “maximum pressure” campaign against Tehran, tightening sanctions while urging new negotiations. Iran maintains that no agreement is possible without sanctions relief.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday that “it is necessary to further continue diplomatic efforts” on Iran’s nuclear program and condemned sanctions against Tehran as “illegal.”

Russia and Iran have expanded military cooperation in recent years, with Tehran supplying drones used against Ukraine as both countries face Western sanctions.

AFP contributed reporting.
Read more about: China , Iran , Nuclear power

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysis and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday. Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

Russia Begins Naval Exercises With China and Iran in Gulf of Oman

The drills, called Marine Security Belt 2025, aim to improve counter-piracy and terrorism operations at sea, Russia’s Defense Ministry said.
2 Min read

Russia, China, Iran Launch Naval Drills

These are at least the third Russian-Chinese-Iranian naval war games since 2019.
1 Min read

Russia, China, Iran Start Joint Naval Drills in Indian Ocean

Waters around Iran have become a focus for international tensions, with the U.S. exerting pressure for Iranian crude oil sales.

Russia, China, Iran to Hold Joint Naval Drills on Friday

The drills are coming at a time of fraught tensions between the U.S. and Iran.