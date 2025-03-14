Russia and China Urge Lifting Sanctions From Iran After Nuclear Talks in Beijing

Russia and China called for lifting sanctions from Iran and reiterated support for Tehran’s claim that its nuclear program is meant for peaceful uses, the three countries said in a joint statement following high-level talks in Beijing on Friday.

China’s Deputy Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu met with Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi and Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov amid tensions over Iran’s uranium enrichment.

The UN’s nuclear watchdog recently reported that Iran had significantly increased its stockpile of uranium enriched to 60% purity, just below the 90% needed for a nuclear weapon.

“The three countries… stressed the need to fully respect Iran’s right to peaceful uses of nuclear energy,” the joint statement read, while also condemning “unlawful unilateral sanctions.”