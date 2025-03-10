Russia Begins Naval Exercises With China and Iran in Gulf of Oman

Russia began joint naval exercises with China and Iran in the Gulf of Oman, Russia’s Defense Ministry announced Sunday.

The drills, called Marine Security Belt 2025, aim to improve counter-piracy and terrorism operations at sea, as well as to ensure the security of maritime communications, according to a Russian military statement. The opening ceremony was held on Sunday.

Russia’s Navy is represented by two corvettes — the Rezky and the Russian Hero Aldar Tsydenzhapov — along with the Pechenega tanker from the Pacific Fleet.

“Over the course of several days, participating crews in the northern Indian Ocean will conduct operations including the liberation of hijacked vessels, search and rescue missions and live-fire artillery drills against maritime and aerial targets,” the statement said.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said this is the seventh Marine Security Belt exercise since 2018.