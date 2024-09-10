Russia, China Kick Off ‘Ocean 2024’ Joint Naval Exercises

Russia and China launched joint naval exercises in the Sea of Japan, Russia’s military announced Tuesday, as Beijing and Moscow boost their alliance as a counterbalance to what they see as U.S. domination in global affairs.

The Russian Defense Ministry said its Pacific Fleet and the People’s Liberation Army Navy will coordinate on “practical actions in defending maritime communications and areas of maritime economic activity” in the region.

It added that Russian warships met four Chinese warships and one supply vessel off the coast of Far East Russia’s Primorye region. The sides “discussed the nearest action plan, formed a joint detachment of ships and began carrying out the assigned tasks.”

A video accompanying the announcement showed a Russian navy officer greeting and issuing directions to his Chinese counterpart.