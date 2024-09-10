Russia, China Kick Off ‘Ocean 2024’ Joint Naval Exercises

Russia and China launched joint naval exercises in the Sea of Japan, Russia’s military announced Tuesday, as Beijing and Moscow boost their alliance as a counterbalance to what they see as U.S. domination in global affairs.
The Russian Defense Ministry said its Pacific Fleet and the People’s Liberation Army Navy will coordinate on “practical actions in defending maritime communications and areas of maritime economic activity” in the region.
It added that Russian warships met four Chinese warships and one supply vessel off the coast of Far East Russia’s Primorye region. The sides “discussed the nearest action plan, formed a joint detachment of ships and began carrying out the assigned tasks.”
A video accompanying the announcement showed a Russian navy officer greeting and issuing directions to his Chinese counterpart.
Russia’s Defense Ministry announced earlier Tuesday the launch of week-long strategic command-staff exercises “Ocean 2024,” where it said it planned to “expand cooperation with the naval forces of partner countries.”
More than 400 warships, submarines and support vessels are expected to be deployed across the Pacific and Arctic oceans, as well as the Mediterranean, Caspian and Baltic seas, between Sept. 10 and Sept. 16.
China’s Defense Ministry said Monday that its naval and air forces would also participate in the “Noth-Joint 2024” exercises with Russia in the skies and around the Sea of Japan and the Sea of Okhotsk. It did not specify when those drills were scheduled to take place.
The two countries have ramped up military and economic cooperation in recent years, with both railing against what they describe as “Western hegemony” in international affairs. They declared a "no limits" partnership shortly before Moscow launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.