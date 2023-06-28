Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Taiwan Detects Two Russian Warships Off its Coast

By AFP
A guided missile cruiser takes part in an operational exercise of Russia’s Pacific Fleet on June 4, 2023.. Russian Defense Ministry/TASS

Taiwan sighted two Russian frigates sailing off its eastern coast on Tuesday and deployed surveillance ships and aircraft to monitor their movements, the island's Ministry of National Defence said. 

The Russian warships were "detected sailing from south to north in the waters off our eastern coast" as of 11 pm local time (1500 GMT), it said in a statement on Tuesday.

Taiwan's military monitored their movements and "dispatched aircraft, ships and [activated] shore-based missile systems to keep watch," it added.

The ministry did not say how far the warships were from Taiwan's coast.

Self-ruled Taiwan reports a near-daily presence of Chinese vessels near its waters. China claims the island as its territory and has vowed to take it one day, by force if necessary.

The presence of Russian warships is unusual, however.

Russian state news agency Interfax reported on Tuesday that Russia's "detachment of Pacific Fleet warships entered the Philippine Sea after crossing the South China Sea."

The warships were performing tasks as part of a long-range sea crossing, which included "a simulated naval battle to repel a missile attack of a simulated enemy from the sea," Interfax said.

Like the United States — its top ally — Taiwan has imposed sanctions on Russia over the invasion of Ukraine, covering exports such as computer technology and machinery products.

Read more about: Navy , Pacific Fleet , China

Read more

Military Reshuffle

Russia Replaces Baltic, Pacific Fleet Commanders

The appointments coincide with the conclusion of surprise naval drills in the Far East last week. 
1 Min read
military reshuffle

Russian Navy Removes Pacific Fleet Commander

Admiral Sergei Avakyants, who has commanded the Pacific Fleet since 2012, was removed days after surprise combat drills.
1 Min read
'maritime security belt'

Russia, China, Iran Launch Naval Drills

These are at least the third Russian-Chinese-Iranian naval war games since 2019.
1 Min read
'new page'

Russia, Southeast Asian States Kick Off First Naval Drills Off Indonesia

The exercises take place amid the Southeast Asian states’ tensions with China around its claim of the entire South China Sea. 