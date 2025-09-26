Iran and Russia Sign $25B Deal to Build 4 Nuclear Plants

Iran and Russia signed a $25-billion deal to build nuclear power plants in the Islamic republic, Iranian state media reported Friday, just hours ahead of the likely return of sweeping UN sanctions on Iran.

“A deal for the construction of four nuclear power plants with a value of $25 billion in Sirik, Hormozgan was signed between the Iran Hormoz company and Rosatom,” state television said.

Iran has just one operational nuclear power plant in Bushehr in the south, with a capacity of 1,000 megawatts, which covers just a fraction of the country's energy needs.

According to state news agency IRNA, each plant will have a capacity of 1,255 megawatts, though no details were provided on the timeline.

The deal follows a visit to Moscow by Iranian Vice President and nuclear chief Mohammad Eslami this week. Eslami said four of the future reactors would be located in Bushehr.

Russia has planned to build eight nuclear reactors in Iran since at least 2014 as part of Tehran’s plans to reach 20 gigawatts of nuclear energy capacity by 2040.