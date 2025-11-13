Exiled Rapper Morgenshtern Banned From Entering Lithuania for 10 Years

Lithuania has banned the exiled Russian rapper Morgenshtern from entering the country for 10 years, local media reported on Thursday.

Migration authorities in Lithuania told the Baltic News Service news agency that the decision followed a written recommendation from the Lithuanian Foreign Ministry, which claimed that Morgenshtern could pose a threat to national security.

“The entry ban on A. Morgenshtern takes effect immediately and will remain in force for 10 years,” BNS quoted a spokesperson from the Lithuanian Interior Ministry’s migration department as saying. No other details were provided.

Morgenshtern, whose real name is Alisher Valeyev, has not yet publicly commented on the Lithuanian entry ban. A Nov. 29 show in Vilnius is still listed on his official tour website.