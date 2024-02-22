Lithuania Bans Passenger Train Drop-Offs, Pick-Ups From Russia's Kaliningrad

Lithuania has announced a ban on passenger pick-ups and drop-offs for trains running to and from the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad beginning next week.

The ban, which takes effect on March 1, is part of Vilnius’ decision to close two crossings on its border with neighboring Belarus after two other crossings were closed in the summer of 2023.

“[The new restrictions aim to] manage traffic, choke off smuggling, ensure international sanctions and reduce traffic security risks,” Lithuania’s Interior Minister Agne Bilotaite said Thursday.

Vilnius has repeatedly flagged the unauthorized disembarking of Russian passengers — most of whom hold EU residence permits — in Lithuania as a security risk. Last year saw a fivefold increase in the use of the Russia-Lithuania-Kaliningrad railway route.