Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Now is the time to support independent reporting from Russia!

Contribute Today

EU Says Lithuania Must Allow Rail Transit of Russian Goods to Kaliningrad

By AFP
Kaliningrad, Russia. A.Savin

The European Union on Wednesday said Lithuania had an obligation to allow the passage of sanctioned goods, with the exception of weapons, between Russia and its exclave of Kaliningrad.

While transit by road was not allowed, legal guidance released by the EU executive said that "no such prohibition exists for rail transport" from Russia to its outpost of Kaliningrad and that it could not be subject to an outright ban.

Russia threatened reprisals against the Baltic nation after Vilnius imposed strict restrictions on goods traveling across its territory, mainly by rail, arguing it was simply applying EU sanctions.

Moscow demanded that Lithuania immediately lift the restrictions, and said it had brought its grievances to European authorities. 

"We did not negotiate anything with Russia," said EU spokesman Eric Mamer after the guidance was released.

The commission said Lithuania, like all EU countries, had an obligation "to prevent all possible forms of circumvention of EU restrictive measures."

This should be done through "targeted, proportionate and effective controls and other appropriate measures," said the commission, which controls the execution of EU sanctions.

Checks would survey any "unusual flows or trade patterns" that would indicate sanctions busting, it said.

Kaliningrad covers an area roughly half the size of Switzerland and is home to a little over one million people.

Seized by the Red Army from Germany in the closing stages of World War II, it became separated from the Russian mainland following the break-up of the Soviet Union when Lithuania became an independent state.

Read more about: European Union , Lithuania , Kaliningrad

Read more

'openly hostile'

Russia Threatens To Retaliate as Lithuania Bans Rail Transit to Kaliningrad

Vilnius has restricted the rail transit of EU-sanctioned goods between mainland Russia and its Baltic exclave.
Three-day pause

Moscow Says Western Aid Cannot Prevent Russian Victory in Ukraine

The comments came as conflicting reports emerged about efforts to rescue civilians from a besieged steel plant in Mariupol.
No swimming

Russian City Points to Aliens, Antifreeze After Fountain Spouts Green Water

“Friends, the aliens did not ‘poison’ the fountain,” the city's mayor later said.
Soviet Union

Adidas Pulls Soviet-Themed Shirts After International Criticism

Lithuania's MFA accused Adidas of “imperial nostalgia” for releasing a women’s jersey with “USSR” printed on it.

Russia media is under attack.

At least 10 independent media outlets have been blocked or closed down over their coverage of the war in Ukraine.

The Moscow Times needs your help more than ever as we cover this devastating invasion and its sweeping impacts on Russian society.