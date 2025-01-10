Moscow Accuses Lithuania of Provoking Territorial Dispute Over Kaliningrad

The Kremlin on Friday accused Lithuania of provoking a territorial dispute over the Kaliningrad region after the Lithuanian president criticized a local museum’s decision to rename one of its locations dedicated to an 18th-century Lithuanian poet.

The Kaliningrad Regional Museum of History and Arts renamed its Kristijonas Donelaitis Memorial Museum to the Museum of Literature at Chistye Prudy. The museum houses a Lutheran church and the home where Donelaitis lived and worked in the mid-1700s.

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda took to social media to slam the museum’s new name as “yet another unacceptable attempt at rewriting history.”

“Even though the old inhabitants of Lithuania Minor, now part of the so-called Kaliningrad [region], are long gone, the last signs of Lithuanian culture there must be safeguarded,” Nauseda wrote on X on Wednesday.

Lithuania Minor is a term used by historians and ethnographers to describe areas of modern-day Lithuania, Poland and the Kaliningrad region when they were still parts of Prussia. Kaliningrad takes its name from Mikhail Kalinin, a Bolshevik revolutionary who served as the head of the Russian Soviet Federative Socialist Republic and later of the Soviet Union.