Ukraine’s Military Says It Struck Major Oil Refinery in Saratov Region

Ukrainian drones struck a major oil refinery in the southern Saratov region overnight, Ukraine’s military said early Tuesday.

It was the fifth reported attack on the Saratov Oil Refinery this fall and the seventh so far in 2025. Owned by Rosneft, the facility is a key supplier of gasoline and diesel to European Russia, with a daily capacity of 140,000 barrels.

The Ukrainian General Staff reported a series of explosions followed by a large fire at the Saratov refinery and said the impact of the latest strikes was still being assessed.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said its air defense systems intercepted 37 Ukrainian drones overnight, including eight over the Saratov region. Civil aviation authorities temporarily restricted flights at the Saratov regional airport around midnight and again on Tuesday morning.