Ukraine’s Military Says It Struck Major Oil Refinery in Saratov Region

Ukrainian drones struck a major oil refinery in the southern Saratov region overnight, Ukraine’s military said early Tuesday.
It was the fifth reported attack on the Saratov Oil Refinery this fall and the seventh so far in 2025. Owned by Rosneft, the facility is a key supplier of gasoline and diesel to European Russia, with a daily capacity of 140,000 barrels.
The Ukrainian General Staff reported a series of explosions followed by a large fire at the Saratov refinery and said the impact of the latest strikes was still being assessed.
Russia’s Defense Ministry said its air defense systems intercepted 37 Ukrainian drones overnight, including eight over the Saratov region. Civil aviation authorities temporarily restricted flights at the Saratov regional airport around midnight and again on Tuesday morning.
Saratov region Governor Roman Busargin said Ukrainian drones damaged civilian infrastructure and shattered windows in several homes, leaving one person injured.
Busargin said emergency services were working to assess the damage, and authorities set up an assistance center for affected residents in the city district that is home to the Saratov Oil Refinery. He made no mention of any attacks on the facility.
Ukraine’s General Staff also claimed its forces attacked a sea oil terminal and damaged fuel storage tanks in annexed Crimea.
It reported strikes on Russian supply depots and troop concentrations in the occupied Donetsk region.
Russia’s Defense Ministry reported downing 13 Ukrainian drones over Crimea and the Black Sea.
