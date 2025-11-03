Ukrainian Drones Strike Saratov Oil Refinery

Ukrainian drones struck the Saratov Oil Refinery in southern Russia’s Saratov overnight, Ukraine’s General Staff said Monday.

The refinery, which belongs to Rosneft, is one of Russia’s oldest and has a production capacity of 4.8 million metric tons per year. Last night's attack was the fourth time the refinery has been targeted by Ukrainian strikes this autumn.

An analysis of social media videos done by independent news outlet Astra also concluded that the target of the strike was the Saratov oil refinery.

Saratov region Governor Roman Busargin posted on Telegram that he had received word from the Defense Ministry to be on alert for drone strikes in the area.

The Russian Defense Ministry reported that it had downed 64 drones last night: 29 over the Saratov region, 29 over the Rostov region, 4 over the Volgograd region, 1 over the Belgorod region and 1 over the Stavropol region.

Saratov’s airport was temporarily closed overnight but reopened early Monday morning.