Russia Plans 24-Hour Internet Blackout for Dormant or Returning SIM Cards

Russia plans to introduce a 24-hour blackout period for domestic SIM cards that have been inactive for more than three days or have just returned from international roaming, the business newspaper Kommersant reported Friday, citing telecom industry sources.

Mobile internet and text messaging will be temporarily disabled for the duration of the so-called “cooling-off period.”

The measure is aimed at preventing automated or unmanned systems, like drones, from using the mobile network for attacks on Russian territory.

It was not made clear when the 24-hour blackout was expected to take effect.

But subscribers will be able to shorten the restriction by completing a verification via text message, Kommersant said.

The planned restriction comes one month after Russia imposed a similar 24-hour blackout on foreign SIM cards.

Telecom experts told Kommersant the new rule for Russian SIM cards will be more flexible, but warned that disruptions could be unavoidable during the early adaptation period.

Mobile internet blackouts have become a common security measure throughout Russia amid Ukrainian drone attacks this year.

To mitigate the disruptions, Russia’s Ministry of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media has developed a so-called “white list” of essential domestic services that continue working during shutdowns.