Russia Has Started Blocking Foreign SIM Cards for 24 Hours, Belarus Says

Russia has begun enforcing a 24-hour blackout on mobile data and text messaging for all foreign SIM cards that connect to its networks, authorities in neighboring Belarus said this week.

The move follows Russian Communications Minister Maksut Shadayev’s proposal in August to introduce a so-called “cooling-off period” for foreign SIM cards entering the country, a measure aimed at preventing automated or unmanned systems, like drones, from using the mobile network in Russia.

Under that original plan, foreign SIM cards would lose mobile internet for 5 hours after connecting to a Russian network, after which their users would need to clear a captcha test to gain access to mobile services.

However, according to the Belarusian Communications and Informatization Ministry, Russia extended the foreign SIM card restrictions to 24 hours. The blackout will apply automatically when a SIM card is first detected on a Russian network and will reapply if the card remains inactive for three days, the ministry said, adding that calls are not affected.

“The decision is mandatory and intended to safeguard the national security of Russia and its citizens,” the Belarusian ministry said as it advised travelers to rely on WiFi connections.

Authorities in Russia have yet to publicly confirm the 24-hour blackout.