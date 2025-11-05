Support The Moscow Times!
Russia to Introduce ‘Children’s SIM Cards’

Andrey K / unsplash

Russia’s Digital Development Ministry is set to introduce a new type of SIM card for children, state media reported Wednesday.

The new type of SIM card will filter traffic, enhance parental controls and allow location tracking without a court order, Minister Maksut Shadayev said at a forum hosted by the volunteer search-and-rescue group LizaAlert.

Shadayev first proposed SIM cards for children under 14 in August, with restrictions on certain services like social media logins, to better protect minors online.

“We’re now introducing what are called ‘children’s SIM cards’,” Shadayev said. “Parents will be able to obtain geolocation data on their children by request without needing a court order,” he added.

Shadayev did not specify the exact date when the children’s SIM cards would be available.

Some of Russia’s major mobile operators already offer special tariffs designed for children, with extra protection from spam and fraud, as well as limits on mobile internet usage.

Shadayev said the initiative also extends to senior citizens who will be able to designate a trusted person to access their geolocation data through Russia’s public services portal Gosuslugi, allowing for faster response times in emergencies.

